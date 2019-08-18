As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Alta Capital Management Has Lifted by $329,300 Its Stake; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Par Capital Management Has Cut by $16.60 Million Its Holding

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 357,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.64 million, down from 457,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 19/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Is It Time for More Adult Supervision at Facebook?; 22/03/2018 – 03/20 The Cable – Inflation, Facebook & Uber; 20/04/2018 – FB CLARIFIES PROGRAMMING PRACTICES TYPES THAT WON’T BE BACKED; 19/04/2018 – Kate Kelland: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 08/04/2018 – Senator John Kennedy said some problems are “too big for Facebook to fix” by itself; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 3rd Update

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 77 Points Because It Has an Amazon Problem — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Investment Corp reported 106,843 shares. Brown Advisory reported 470,991 shares stake. Tanaka Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 3.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Matrix Asset Advsr stated it has 168 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 14,044 shares. 4,025 are held by Intrust Comml Bank Na. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 1.77% or 1,413 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 53,906 shares or 4.16% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 1.65% or 34,657 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc owns 2,335 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 52,707 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc invested in 2,652 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 12,771 shares to 931,501 shares, valued at $49.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Tech Solutns (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 719,761 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trivago N V by 350,000 shares to 13.46M shares, valued at $58.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.