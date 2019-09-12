As Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Shares Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Holding by $329,382; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Guild Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $860,130

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, down from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $28.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1851.47. About 1.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Beyond Spots & Dots Launches Programmatic Tactics for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Nonprofits, Government Entities and Educational Institutions; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 15,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 33,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 1.74 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/03/2018 – RI PUC: 4811 Verizon Rhode Island Tariff filing to withdraw Enhanced Universal Emergency Number Service, Public Emergency Call; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 12.16 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97M and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,830 shares to 8,086 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital Management reported 13,574 shares. First United Retail Bank Trust owns 40,448 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Assocs has invested 0.25% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcrae Capital Mgmt reported 8,750 shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri invested in 1.75% or 72,147 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company has invested 1.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Family Office Ltd Co invested in 170,168 shares. The Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lowe Brockenbrough And Co has invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14,032 shares. Moors Cabot has invested 1.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cadinha & Limited invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Kentucky-based Field & Main Bank has invested 1.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Tru holds 18,775 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 5,134 shares.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Tips Etf (Schp) (SCHP) by 6,720 shares to 47,920 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barings Corporate Investors (M by 21,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (Cvs) (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Ltd Liability Company owns 139 shares. Smith Moore Commerce reported 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fragasso Gru invested in 0.16% or 438 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,364 were reported by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Somerville Kurt F reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 24,950 shares. 647 were accumulated by Dearborn Ltd Liability Corp. Atlas Browninc reported 1.08% stake. Jacobson And Schmitt Limited Liability reported 3,997 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 480 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,814 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership reported 25,505 shares. Iconiq Capital Limited accumulated 666 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.62 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.