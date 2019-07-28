As Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Holding by $551,800; As Teleflex (TFX) Stock Rose, Holder California State Teachers Retirement System Cut Its Position by $381,426

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 310 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,786 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 3,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 23/04/2018 – Amazon wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for Bernie Madoff; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,056 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, down from 75,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $347.16. About 185,016 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested in 326 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 2.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 631,102 shares. Burke And Herbert Fincl Bank And invested in 0.7% or 443 shares. 10 stated it has 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vision Mngmt owns 3.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,193 shares. Menta Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 422 shares. 211 are owned by Horizon Investment Ser Limited Co. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated invested in 1.95% or 1.71M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com reported 76,102 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Com Lc has 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,151 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 7,480 shares or 7.36% of their US portfolio. Sequoia Finance Limited owns 4,504 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. 5,699 are owned by Moab Cap Lc. Ckw Gru reported 1 shares. Night Owl Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 9.56% or 14,994 shares in its portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares St Corp Bond (Igsb) (CSJ) by 65,680 shares to 149,060 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 115,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,350 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (Utx) (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $119.54 million for 33.51 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.