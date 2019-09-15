As Amazon (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Pettee Investors Boosted Holding by $355,884; Pcm (PCMI) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $1.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 54,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 118,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 63,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.35 million market cap company. It closed at $35.01 lastly. It is down 65.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trovagene Announces Completion of First Dosing Cohort of Patients in Ongoing Phase 1b/2 Trial of PCM-075 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ PCM Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCMI); 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 25/04/2018 – PCM Sees Revenue Growth in 3Q and 4Q Above 2Q Growt

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50; 27/04/2018 – Blue Origin is aiming to launch its New Shepard rocket for the eighth time on Sunday, Jeff Bezos said in a tweet. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCMI vs. UNICY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “B. Riley Serves as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to PCM on its $581 Million Sale to Insight Enterprises – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $999.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 16,138 shares to 32,486 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 19,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,560 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Amer National Registered Inv Advisor has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garrison Bradford And owns 1,152 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 12,854 were accumulated by Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Co. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust holds 4% or 136,000 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 26,906 shares. Fiduciary Fin Service Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx owns 2.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,033 shares. 4,845 are held by Dakota Wealth Management. Roosevelt Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 17,771 shares. City Holding has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.43% or 1,106 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swedbank reported 3.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 759 are held by Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 7,656 shares to 76,797 shares, valued at $8.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,474 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).