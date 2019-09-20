As Amazon (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Pettee Investors Lifted Stake; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Its Trupanion (TRUP) Holding by $416,952; Share Value Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 125,882 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Expand Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares to 26,957 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,060 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 332,723 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 3,844 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 2.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Mngmt reported 2.91% stake. Bowling Mgmt Limited Com has 1.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,803 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability owns 1,649 shares. Moreover, Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Company has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jmg Fin Grp Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 1.32% stake. 140 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advisors Lc. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 623,586 shares. Reliant Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 600 shares. Family Management Corporation holds 2.08% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Redfin Corporation by 76,140 shares to 22,214 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 175,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,655 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

More notable recent Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: EXPE, TRUP, LVS – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Trupanion, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trupanion cut at Craig-Hallum with challenges ahead for pet insurance market – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trupanion Inc (TRUP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trupanion Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation Nasdaq:TRUP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.