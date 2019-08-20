As Amazon (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed Stake; Cantillon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Equifax (EFX) as Stock Rose

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 322 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.90M, down from 15,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 10/04/2018 – MENA B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2018 with Players Digikala, Jumia, and Amazon’s Souq.com Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 10,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285.77 million, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $144. About 762,925 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Equifax exec charged with insider trading; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 14/03/2018 – SEC accuses ex-Equifax executive of insider trading; 23/05/2018 – Equifax: Private Label Credit Card Delinquency Rates Up 57 Basis Points, Highest Since 2011; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names Mark Begor as its CEO; 19/03/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in San Francisco; 23/03/2018 – Equifax Among Inaugural Developers in Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Taps Former GE Executive Begor as CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 202,539 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Etrade Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 11,560 shares. Poplar Forest Limited reported 42,246 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 422 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northwest Counselors Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Charles Schwab Management holds 626,119 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Js Mngmt Ltd Co reported 20,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 9,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,035 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Mellon owns 1.78M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 85,285 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 23,177 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 177 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 24.66 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,330 were accumulated by Hwg Hldg Lp. Garde Capital Incorporated has 2,237 shares. Drexel Morgan And reported 1.56% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 2.87% or 8,494 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs has invested 12.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Middleton And Ma has invested 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 4,691 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Scholtz And Ltd Llc has invested 5.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Boston Advisors Lc has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 2.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 5.15% or 34,460 shares in its portfolio. First City Cap Mngmt invested in 757 shares. 333 are held by Headinvest Limited Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 18,040 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 1.94% stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.41 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.