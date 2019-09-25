As Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Pettee Investors Boosted Holding; As Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Declined, Empyrean Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $4.12 Million Its Holding

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $25.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1767. About 2.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon is squeezing suppliers to curb losses in price wars- Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) by 51.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp sold 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.51% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Energy Fuels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.98. About 461,163 shares traded. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEMKT:UUUU) has declined 37.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.46% the S&P500.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares to 130,474 shares, valued at $18.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 7,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,797 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dodge And Cox holds 0% or 530 shares. Cohen Lawrence B owns 1,522 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 257,169 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Summit Finance Strategies reported 0.3% stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 1.81 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,692 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 10.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,765 shares or 2.59% of its portfolio. Decatur Cap Mngmt holds 4.34% or 12,187 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il owns 41,143 shares or 9.99% of their US portfolio. Community Bankshares Na invested in 115 shares. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested in 401,558 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 0.2% or 477 shares. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 1.76% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $4.52 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 125,590 shares to 405,590 shares, valued at $9.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Team Inc (Prn).

