As Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Headinvest Has Lowered Holding; Holder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 293 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 28/03/2018 – Trump is determined to take down Amazon – and it could be terrible news for HQ2; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,110 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, up from 9,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – AMZN: On-site inspection on violation of antitrust law; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 23/04/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Possible Plan to Build a Domestic Robot (Video); 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 13/03/2018 – Amazon launches first debit card in Mexico e-commerce push

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Mngmt Llc holds 6,890 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 1.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lansdowne (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 1,874 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Destination Wealth has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 2.28% or 80,272 shares. Pettee Investors Inc holds 368 shares. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry & Co has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kanawha Management Limited Liability accumulated 253 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 73,823 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. 140,061 were reported by Uss Invest. Bangor National Bank invested in 858 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 1.91% or 3,770 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 55,175 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,111 shares to 24,897 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Charles Schwab Corpora (NYSE:SCHW) by 20,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,537 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).