As Amazon (AMZN) Stock Declined, Paradigm Financial Advisors Increased Stake by $1.09 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Lowered by $158.43 Million Its Holding

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 1.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.30 million, down from 2.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 11.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 127.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 610 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $895.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $12.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1810.86. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 08/03/2018 – The Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan health venture is scouting CEOs, with tech VC John Doerr’s help; 24/05/2018 – AMZN SAYS ‘UNLIKELY STRING OF EVENTS’ TRIGGERED DEVICE; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 2.89% or 640,658 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 5,628 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,739 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has 21,644 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Murphy Cap Mgmt owns 9,239 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W & Com Ny reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brinker Capital has invested 0.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,204 shares. Atika Limited Company stated it has 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Street Corporation holds 2.3% or 16.54 million shares in its portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 0.01% or 281 shares. Hyman Charles D has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,092 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakmont owns 59,139 shares or 14.83% of their US portfolio.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 74,021 shares to 651,674 shares, valued at $24.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 8,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Endo Intl Plc (NASDAQ:ENDP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Llc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 3.61% or 205,361 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.81% or 35,087 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne accumulated 112,476 shares. 148,217 were reported by North Amer Mgmt Corp. Westpac invested 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Selz Capital Ltd Liability Company has 5.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 235,000 shares. Natl Insur Company Tx holds 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 609,448 shares. New York-based Dsm Cap Ltd Co has invested 8.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Curbstone Mgmt owns 47,277 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma stated it has 108,554 shares. Maryland Management invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id invested in 10,795 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York owns 228,182 shares or 2.65% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.