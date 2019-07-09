As Amazon (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Position; As Pg&E (PCG) Share Price Rose, Redwood Capital Management Lifted Its Stake

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 16.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 522 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 3,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $32.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1984.79. About 2.31M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES LAW REGULATING BUSINESS PRACTICES OF ONLINE PLATFORMS LIKE APPLE, GOOGLE, AMAZON; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87 million, up from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 4.23 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.98 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

