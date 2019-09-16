As Amazon (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Pettee Investors Upped Holding by $355,884; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsor (BABA) Market Value Declined, First Business Financial Services Raised by $303,355 Its Holding

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $35.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1803.81. About 2.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW HOLDING OF TESLA INC BONDS -SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment

First Business Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (BABA) by 89.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $643,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.16. About 7.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 5,000 shares to 7,604 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,020 shares, and cut its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM).