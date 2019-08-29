As Amazon (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Hollencrest Securities Cut Its Position; Yy (YY) Position Maintained by Ward Ferry Management Ltd

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 418,683 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.8. About 2.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON HAS SHELVED PLAN TO SELL AND DISTRIBUTE PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS TO HOSPITALS – CNBC, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY – AS FIRST STEP IN PARTNERSHIP, BEST BUY WILL LAUNCH MORE THAN TEN 4K AND HD FIRE TV EDITION MODELS FROM TOSHIBA, INSIGNIA, BEGINNING THIS SUMMER; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Llc invested 6.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timessquare Capital owns 8,938 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,491 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Management Ltd Co reported 704,112 shares or 6.92% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,936 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 155,136 shares. 21,402 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct. Hartford Fin Mngmt Inc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 542 shares. Bankshares has 3.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 619,682 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc holds 2.96M shares. Atika Cap Management Limited Company invested in 1.92% or 5,295 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 755 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.2% or 1,654 shares in its portfolio.

