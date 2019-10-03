As Amazon (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Pettee Investors Increased Its Stake by $355,884; Msci (MSCI) Position Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Company

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $8.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1722.21. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos confirms plans to spend his billions like a Bond villain; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 397,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $527.86 million, up from 1.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $218.36. About 311,949 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 16/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – MSCI SAYS WILL MAINTAIN SULZER SUN.S IN MSCI EQUITY INDEXES AFTER SULZER ASSETS WERE UNBLOCKED BY U.S. TREASURY; 28/03/2018 – MSCI is expected to announce its determination on Saudi Arabia for emerging market status in June; 05/04/2018 – UBS ETFs PLC – MSCI ACWI SF UCITS ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA; 15/03/2018 – Donnelley Financial Solutions Enters into Strategic Arrangement with MSCI to Help Firms Meet SEC Reporting Requirements; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q EPS $1.24; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 19/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 200-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200D-MA: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,358 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe has 4.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 221,247 shares. Goodman Corp owns 3,879 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 4.78% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vanguard Inc accumulated 31.31M shares. Jericho Asset Mgmt LP has invested 8.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.3% or 3,100 shares. Retirement Planning Grp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Asset Mgmt holds 656 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Assocs holds 0.68% or 1,476 shares. Violich Management Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green And Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 4,000 shares stake. 11,868 are owned by Albion Group Inc Inc Ut. First Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 150 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Northstar Group Incorporated holds 2.8% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares to 26,957 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,474 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK).

