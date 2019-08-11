As Amazon (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Burns J W & Co Lifted by $544,680 Its Holding; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake by $3.96 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 51.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 329,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 973,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34 million, up from 643,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. It closed at $13 lastly. It is down 8.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 4,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 29/03/2018 – Expert Travel Advice From Lonely Planet Now Available On Voice Devices; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 400 were reported by Salem Inv Counselors. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc reported 1,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stelliam Investment LP holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 973,500 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.05% or 7.89 million shares in its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0.03% or 126,450 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 1.60 million shares stake. Verity Asset Incorporated accumulated 33,492 shares. Lynch & In has invested 0.15% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 415,372 were accumulated by Td Asset. Bowen Hanes And Com Inc holds 0.08% or 141,880 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1,310 shares or 0% of the stock. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Com owns 77,200 shares. 788,502 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.