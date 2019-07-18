As Amarin Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) Market Valuation Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lifted by $5.42 Million Its Stake; As Nextera Energy Com (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Fdx Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (AMRN) by 270.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 270,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 370,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.42% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 9.95 million shares traded or 46.17% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN REPORTS PATENT LITIGATION SETTLEMENT PACT WITH TEVA

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 31.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 10,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,352 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, down from 32,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $210.22. About 244,545 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amarin Corporation Stock Is Exploding Higher Today – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Greenbrier Misses Q3 Views – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Amarin Soared Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.32 million activity. Shares for $439,525 were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne on Friday, February 15. 37,530 Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares with value of $644,373 were sold by Ketchum Steven B.

