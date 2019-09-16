As Amarin Plc (Put) (AMRN) Valuation Rose, Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted by $8.85 Million Its Position; Corecommodity Management Has Boosted Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $360,344; Valuation Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) (AMRN) by 156.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 465,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 763,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.80 million, up from 297,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.85. About 1.23 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 5,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 61,978 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86 million, up from 56,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 509,273 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 10/05/2018 – Alcoa and Rio Tinto Launch Elysis Joint Venture; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Target Price Lifted 3.1% to A$84.01/Share by Morgans; 22/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – SALE OF ENTIRE 75 PER CENT INTEREST IN WINCHESTER SOUTH COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND; 21/03/2018 – SWISS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS AGREED TO PROVIDE LEGAL ASSISTANCE TO MONGOLIAN GOVERNMENT AFTER IT REQUESTED HELP IN 2017; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Selling its Entire 75% Interest in Winchester South; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Network is World’s First Heavy Haul, Long Distance Autonomous Rail Operation; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Shipments 80.3M Tons, Up 5% On-year; 16/03/2018 – CHILE GOVT WANTS FIRST TO ‘CLOSELY ANALYZE THE CONSEQUENCES’ IN CASE -OFFICIAL

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 18,826 shares to 26,358 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kosmos Energy Ltd by 89,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,035 shares, and cut its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcclain Value Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.58% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 53,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Gp Limited Co reported 491 shares. Daiwa accumulated 2,051 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 34,439 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kazazian Asset Management Lc holds 0.29% or 12,769 shares. 500,000 were accumulated by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. Hendershot Invs holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 114,100 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability Corporation holds 717,600 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs has invested 0.16% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 22,000 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 20,193 shares. Century owns 126,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.