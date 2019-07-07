As Amarin Plc (Put) (AMRN) Stock Price Declined, Wolverine Asset Management Increased Holding; Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Upped Holding

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,041 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 36,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 849,200 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) (AMRN) by 2095.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 523,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 548,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $23.16. About 19.85M shares traded or 216.44% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR had bought 350 shares worth $41,283 on Friday, February 8.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 2,988 shares to 182,748 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,023 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De owns 127,888 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 0.97% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 2,682 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 2,176 were reported by Eagle Ridge. Vigilant Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Com stated it has 1,835 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% stake. Bankshares Of The West stated it has 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Griffin Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 2,664 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank invested in 266,016 shares. Jcic Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 43 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 5,554 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 165 are held by Heritage Wealth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $31.51 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $439,525 were sold by Kalb Michael Wayne on Friday, February 15. Shares for $2.26M were sold by STACK DAVID M on Thursday, January 10. Zakrzewski Joseph S also sold $3.40M worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Thursday, January 10. On Thursday, January 10 the insider Ekman Lars sold $2.43M. 37,530 Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares with value of $644,373 were sold by Ketchum Steven B.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 370,242 shares to 717,615 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (Put) (NYSE:W) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (Put) (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.10 million are held by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Hudock Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Opus Point Prns Limited Co holds 0.47% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) or 16,641 shares. Agf Invests has 0.09% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2,400 shares. Birchview Capital LP holds 59,000 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 3.38M shares. Acuta Capital Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.86% stake. 1.24M were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Elk Creek Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.7% or 465,045 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 560,041 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Com reported 2.26 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.