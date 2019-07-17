As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Valuation Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $7.00 Million; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Raised Stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) as Market Valuation Rose

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 986,576 shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 22,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 304,739 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49M, up from 282,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $97.19. About 14,887 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Buying Timeshare Operator ILG For $4.7 Billion; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG TO CREATE A LEADING; 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Rev $570.8M; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Pres and CEO Weisz, Chief Fincl and Administrative Officer Geller to Continue in Roles

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $20.32 million activity. Shares for $18.49M were sold by Kennedy Joseph T. The insider Kalb Michael Wayne sold 25,000 shares worth $439,525.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dupont Cap Management Corporation has 35,570 shares. Blackrock reported 3.38M shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 125,225 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 131,825 were reported by Private Advisor Gru Limited Com. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Rock Springs Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 3.62% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 4.53 million shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 700 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs Lp has 5.74% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 76,133 shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Frontier Capital Com Lc holds 1.02M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Northern Trust owns 138,222 shares. 233,612 were accumulated by Bank Of America De.

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares to 815,000 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PLUG, AMRN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin (AMRN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Amarin to Present at the Jefferies 2018 London Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/02/2019: AMRN, CUR, IOVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Meeder Asset Inc holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 3,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 124,951 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 6,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 8,008 shares. Tremblant Cap Group Inc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Fiera Corporation invested in 0.01% or 26,581 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc owns 30,742 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.06% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 409,598 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 6,893 shares. 14,720 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment. Ohio-based Victory Cap Management has invested 0.06% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 3,717 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 282,740 shares to 74,135 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,200 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.