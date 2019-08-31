As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Rose, Venbio Select Advisor Upped Its Position; Efg Asset Management Americas Continues to Hold Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.99. About 5.00M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 438,542 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 126,225 shares to 10,004 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,888 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 400 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 21,900 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Leavell Invest owns 13,011 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 12,686 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc reported 56,304 shares stake. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,981 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,305 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 468,705 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,850 shares. Automobile Association has 96,507 shares. Financial Corporation has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,715 shares. Orrstown Services owns 230 shares. Old National Bank In holds 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 3,022 shares.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 350,000 shares to 4.00M shares, valued at $105.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tricida Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,172 were reported by Crosspoint Capital Strategies Lc. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.01% or 1.24 million shares. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 193,954 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Prescott Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Signature Advsr Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 9,920 shares. Blackrock stated it has 3.38 million shares. Connecticut-based Mcclain Value Mgmt Limited has invested 0.65% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 5,900 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,000 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 79,000 shares. Court Place Advisors Lc reported 10,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Llp owns 3.75M shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 13,325 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 125,225 shares.