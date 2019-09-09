As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Rose, Perceptive Advisors Has Increased Holding by $33.31 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Shareholder L & S Advisors Decreased Its Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (AMRN) by 34.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 6.54M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.79M, up from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 5.41 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 69.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 50,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 22,045 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 72,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Hightower Advisors Limited Company invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 2.66 million are held by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.01% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,438 shares. Avoro Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8.00 million shares or 7.18% of their US portfolio. L And S Advsr reported 0.22% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). State Common Retirement Fund reported 12,489 shares stake. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested in 12,250 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, First Midwest Bancorporation Division has 0.55% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Leisure Management reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Tekla Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 109,557 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amarin continues rebound, up 3% – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 29, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, AMRN, CARA, QQQ, AAPL – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New 2019 Updates to the European Society of Cardiology’s and European Atherosclerosis Society’s Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias Incorporate Findings from the REDUCE-ITâ„¢ Cardiovascular Outcomes Study – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Biotech Stocks to Watch After the Q2 Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,806 were reported by Weiss Asset Management L P. Advantage Inc holds 65,821 shares. Martin & Inc Tn owns 14,246 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Reliance Co Of Delaware holds 0.6% or 33,369 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 66,880 shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 14,682 shares. 234,640 were reported by Stack. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 1.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 774,643 shares. Oakwood Ltd Ca owns 57,353 shares or 2.67% of their US portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.92% or 451,876 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 96,017 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 622 shares. Whittier Trust owns 277,487 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.