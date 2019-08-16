As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Rose, Holder Kazazian Asset Management Cut by $491,480 Its Stake; As Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Dearborn Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 4,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 80,071 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 84,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS HAVE LARGE BUSINESSES IN SEVERAL DIFFICULT MARKETS; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 62.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 24,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 14,436 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 39,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.33B market cap company. The stock increased 3.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.42% or 14.27M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kopp Advsrs Lc has 0.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,442 shares. Amer Assets Investment Limited stated it has 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montrusco Bolton owns 3,903 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 212,873 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 92,529 shares. 82,610 were reported by Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma. Moreover, Virtu Llc has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,781 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 1.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 84,475 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp owns 15,983 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt reported 3,553 shares stake. State Street Corp holds 0.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 115.04M shares. Korea Investment has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 4.16 million shares.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 21,406 shares to 448,065 shares, valued at $31.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On (NYSE:SNA) by 6,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,445 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flav&Fra Com (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farallon Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.54% or 3.25M shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation accumulated 0% or 1,430 shares. 30,000 are held by Biondo Advsr Lc. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 357,522 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 291 shares. Kings Point invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 233,612 shares. Comerica State Bank reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 34,104 shares. Consonance Cap Ltd Partnership has 14.4% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 10.99M shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Us Retail Bank De invested in 5,371 shares or 0% of the stock. 95,715 were accumulated by Century. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 94,889 shares. 29,925 are owned by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,005 shares to 71,323 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.