As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Price Rose, Opaleye Management Cut Its Holding by $12.10 Million; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Centerbridge Partners LP Raised Stake

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 767,892 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 48.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 605,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 7.89 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Capital Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 23,500 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited has invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Kistler reported 900 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability stated it has 437,253 shares. Orbimed Limited Liability Company owns 467,600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 193,954 are owned by First Midwest Bank Trust Division. Signature Estate And Advisors Ltd Liability reported 9,920 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Polar Llp has invested 0.09% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 16,641 shares. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,985 shares in its portfolio. L S Advsrs stated it has 78,670 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Ltd holds 2.66 million shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 9,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fagan Associate owns 0.44% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 49,940 shares.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96 million and $361.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 110,000 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mngmt Llc reported 43,806 shares. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 14.35% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 1.68M shares. 228,498 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 126,318 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 316,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 415,115 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 144 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 65,534 shares. Landscape Mgmt Lc holds 101,231 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Northern has 410,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Secor Cap Advisors LP reported 28,880 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 10,999 shares.

