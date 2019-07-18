As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Stock Price Declined, Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Upped Position; West Coast Financial Trimmed Holding in Nike (NKE) as Stock Price Declined

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.92% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $18.77. About 19.64 million shares traded or 188.44% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON CHINA BOND; 01/04/2018 – Amarin Corp Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.25. About 2.48 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 240,000 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $99.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.00M shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested in 11,000 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 30,665 shares. L S Advisors Inc owns 78,670 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company reported 33,500 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 125,225 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). 12,850 were reported by National Asset Inc. Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Us Bancorp De invested in 5,371 shares. Biondo Invest Advisors Limited holds 30,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Perkins Mngmt Inc has 23,500 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dupont Capital reported 35,570 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 312,718 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Amarin Provides Preliminary 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook Nasdaq:AMRN – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin Rises on Priority Review for Vascepa Label Expansion – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Acuity Brands Falls On Downbeat Sales; Amarin Shares Jump – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Amarin Gained 17% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.32 million activity. $644,373 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were sold by Ketchum Steven B. Kalb Michael Wayne sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) on Friday, February 15.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $12.30 million activity.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Zion Williamson Start His Own Shoe Brand? – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How To Trade Nike’s Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike says it’s ready for macro wildcards – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.