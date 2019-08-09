As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Shares Rose, Venbio Select Advisor Upped by $48.50 Million Its Holding; As Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Edgar Lomax Co Has Increased Stake by $3.28 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc bought 2.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 8.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.08M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.50% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 9.72M shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 90,514 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.48 million, up from 72,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $186.03. About 59,840 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT FROM AIR FORCE FOR WARNING RECEIVER; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R sold $752,828 worth of stock or 4,094 shares. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Co (RTN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 119,375 shares to 583,676 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,483 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis accumulated 12,745 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Cambridge Trust owns 6,792 shares. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 0.01% or 691 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo stated it has 0.59% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Florida-based Harvey Capital has invested 2.89% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Old Point Tru & Services N A accumulated 42,368 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Howland Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hl Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,930 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 48,378 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Spectrum Mngmt Incorporated has 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,345 were accumulated by Family Firm. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hallmark Capital Inc holds 0.06% or 2,802 shares in its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oracle Invest accumulated 5.23 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 14,350 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 41,156 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 12,489 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 789 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advsr Llc accumulated 0.16% or 30,000 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 91,998 shares. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 2.26 million shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 3.17 million shares. Birchview Cap Lp has 0.77% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester Cap owns 59,792 shares for 2.59% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 935,601 shares to 3.86M shares, valued at $283.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kodiak Sciences Inc by 275,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 627,021 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).