As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Value Declined, Holder Pura Vida Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $3.09 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Increased Its Magna International (MGA) Position by $3.81 Million; Shares Declined

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc analyzed 154,276 shares as the company's stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,204 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 389,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 5.96M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 79,305 shares as the company's stock declined 10.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 718,431 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.98 million, up from 639,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.19. About 518,138 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 30.50% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Magna International Shares Are Falling on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Introduces FreeForm Seat Trim Technology NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces First Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 17,320 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $48.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,702 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 8,500 shares to 73,619 shares, valued at $17.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 77,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year's $-0.12 per share.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

