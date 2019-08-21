As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Share Price Rose, Virtu Financial Raised Its Stake by $1.31 Million; Tenor Capital Management Holding in Gopro (GPRO) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Tenor Capital Management increased its stake in Gopro Inc (GPRO) by 552.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tenor Capital Management bought 191,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.73% . The hedge fund held 226,546 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 34,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tenor Capital Management who had been investing in Gopro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $628.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 3.88M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 7.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 06/03/2018 Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Actions Against GoPro, Inc. and March 12 Lead Plaintif; 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 05/04/2018 – GoPro Appoints Eve Saltman Vice President, Corporate/Business Development and General Counsel; 08/03/2018 – GoPro won’t be snapping selfies with a merger partner anytime soon. The struggling action-camera maker has failed to attract the serious interest of any bidders after hiring JPMorgan last year to explore a possible sale, two sources told The Post; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 29/03/2018 – GoPro CEO Woodman on Technology Licensing (Video); 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ GoPro Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPRO)

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 183.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 65,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 101,449 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 35,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $16.07. About 6.64 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 04/05/2018 – BELTA CITES BELARUS FINANCE MINISTER AMARIN ON PANDA BOND SALE; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and lnflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patients with Reduced Kidney Function and Persistent High Triglycerides; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer

Tenor Capital Management, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gopro Inc (Prn) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (Prn).

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 47,694 shares to 2,478 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 9,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,434 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

