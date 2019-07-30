As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Market Value Declined, Apis Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake by $22.33 Million; Daily Journal (DJCO) Holder Rwwm Has Raised Its Position by $2.21 Million as Stock Price Rose

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 1.99 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN FIRST MIDDLE EAST APPROVAL FOR VASCEPA®; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION- WITH RESPECT TO FY 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUE EXPECTATIONS, CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCT REVENUE OF AT LEAST $230 MLN; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 29/03/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Two Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN…

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 193 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 5,140 shares. Geode Management Limited invested in 0% or 10,215 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 1,196 shares. Blackrock reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). The New York-based American Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Metropolitan Life accumulated 18,352 shares. Pacific Investment Mgmt Co reported 4,719 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% or 13,250 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Lourd Capital Lc reported 41,331 shares stake. Rwwm invested in 17.27% or 270,953 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Bank Of Mellon reported 3,937 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares to 45,412 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,956 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 55,700 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 52,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,900 shares, and cut its stake in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE).

