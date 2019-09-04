As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Market Valuation Rose, Oracle Investment Management Upped by $102.53 Million Its Holding; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Value Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lifted Holding

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 4.71% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 603,811 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dumont Blake Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 23,600 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Ltd Com stated it has 41,156 shares. North Star Management Corporation has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). United Cap Fincl Advisers Llc accumulated 11,985 shares. Opus Point Partners Mngmt Lc invested in 16,641 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 1.24M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Lc invested in 0.03% or 34,104 shares. Avoro Advsrs Limited Liability holds 8.00 million shares. State Street invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Neuberger Berman Lc stated it has 54,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 2,800 shares. Mcclain Value Lc holds 0.65% or 22,854 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.03% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 125,225 shares.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares to 28,797 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).