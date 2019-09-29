As Amarin Plc (AMRN) Market Valuation Rose, Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $19.00 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $917,784 as Stock Value Rose

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 1,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 66,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.75M, down from 68,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 239,433 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 30.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The hedge fund held 4.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.41 million, up from 3.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 4.42M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN – REV POTENTIAL FOR VASCEPA OUTSIDE U.S. SEEN TO BE RELATIVELY MODEST UNTIL ADDITIONAL COUNTRIES APPROVAL; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN : LEBANON APPROVES VASCEPA FOR SALE; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION -ESTIMATES THAT NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR ITS FIRST FISCAL QUARTER IS LIKELY TO BE APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Amarin Announces First Middle East Approval for Vascepa®; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gossamer Bio Inc by 277,852 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

