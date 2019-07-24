As Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Share Price Declined, Holder Sei Investments Company Has Cut Position; As Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Share Value Rose, Holder Neuberger Berman Group Cut Its Stake

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 27,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.50 million, down from 923,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.45% or $34.74 during the last trading session, reaching $333.07. About 846,174 shares traded or 71.27% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 19/04/2018 – DJ MarketAxess Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKTX); 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M

Sei Investments Company decreased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) by 81.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company sold 482,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,295 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 591,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 368,072 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 50.37% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 22/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 09/03/2018 AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – US DECISION TO IMPOSE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON ALUMINUM IMPORTS WILL HIT AMAG; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women; 09/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 57% to 18 Days; 26/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Submits a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bremelanotide for the treatmen; 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.2M; 26/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR BREMELANOTIDE FOR THE TREATMENT OF HYPOACTIVE SEXUAL DESIRE DISORDER (HSDD) IN PREMENOPAUSAL; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: If Sandoz Receives FDA Approval By a Certain Date, Sandoz May Launch its Generic Version of Feraheme on July 15, 2021

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. McVey Richard M sold $4.42M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. $687,181 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was sold by Steinhardt John.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bjs Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 289,372 shares to 717,915 shares, valued at $33.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Property Reit Trust Reit (NYSE:LPT) by 9,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 319,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd reported 6,449 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us invested 0.16% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 25,588 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 109,861 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Gru stated it has 5,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comm Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 1,173 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 10,044 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Ajo Lp reported 127,055 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 12,486 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 6,863 shares. Dupont Capital owns 3,173 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd has 5,070 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp owns 1,931 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Com invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.47 million activity. 498,016 shares valued at $4.42M were bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AMAG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Cos, Missouri-based fund reported 16,356 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Morgan Stanley holds 24,741 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Ma invested in 106,174 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md stated it has 12,563 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 208,389 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Illinois-based Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 31,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co accumulated 100,370 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 0.01% or 7,166 shares. Macquarie Gp owns 88,762 shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management Lp De has invested 0.19% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 50,000 shares. Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 48,875 shares.