As Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Armistice Capital Has Raised Its Position; Nexus Investment Management Boosted Its Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holding by $392,950

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 750,230 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.84M, up from 743,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.79 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 484,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.73% . The institutional investor held 3.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.96 million, up from 3.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.07% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 876,450 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 61.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.13% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 26/03/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAG); 03/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.2M; 26/03/2018 – AMAG SUBMITS A NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR BREMELANOTIDE; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMA SEES FY REV. $540M TO $580M, EST. $541.8M; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: AMAG, Sandoz Entered Stipulation Dismissal on Settlement Agreement That Resolves Patent Litigation; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 23/03/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals: Sandoz Will Pay a Royalty on Sales of Generic Version of Feraheme to AMAG; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SANDOZ TO PAY SALES ROYALTY OF GENERIC VERSION OF FERAHEME TO AMAG UNTIL EXPIRATION OF LAST FERAHEME PATENT LISTED IN ORANGE BOOK; 03/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Announces Symmetry Access Control V9

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $9.70 million activity. $54,650 worth of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) shares were bought by Bolgiano Elizabeth Scott. Another trade for 385,000 shares valued at $3.03 million was bought by Camber Capital Management LP.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 122,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 600,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,000 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold AMAG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 40.10 million shares or 0.32% more from 39.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 202,239 shares or 0% of the stock. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). 19,900 are held by Capital Fund. Paloma Prtn Mgmt owns 39,539 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Spark Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.19% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Clarivest Asset Management Limited reported 0.04% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). The North Carolina-based Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Blackrock reported 5.30 million shares stake. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 1,219 shares. Millennium Management Limited holds 0% or 97,007 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 12,656 shares. Permanens Cap Lp has 0.76% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).