As Altria (MO) Stock Price Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Increased by $404,871 Its Holding; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Shareholder Par Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $97.77 Million as Stock Declined

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 62.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 3.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.03M, down from 5.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 981,891 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Altria (MO) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 7,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,263 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 87,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Altria for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2.54M shares. Prelude Cap Ltd stated it has 54,414 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 12,688 were reported by Utd Services Automobile Association. Calamos Advsr Lc reported 0% stake. Citigroup reported 41,712 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 32,178 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,004 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% or 18,261 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 8,019 shares. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co has 0.17% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 6,776 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 15,233 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 195,000 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $76.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 700,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.