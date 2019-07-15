As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Position by $364,857; Ems Capital LP Position in American Tower New (AMT) Has Lowered by $600,936

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.68. About 828,387 shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $210.97. About 223,640 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 233,600 shares to 10.31M shares, valued at $71.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 62,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And holds 3,345 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 121,368 shares. Van Eck holds 25,034 shares. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greystone Managed Investments Inc owns 66,611 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Tn has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,873 shares. Evergreen Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 1,695 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc holds 255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 34,099 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,050 shares. 3,000 are owned by Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc. Grassi Investment Mngmt accumulated 48,445 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $8.45 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. DOLAN RAYMOND P also sold $1.19M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,717 are owned by Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Co. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.51M shares. Vestor Cap Lc owns 1,212 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc reported 13.90 million shares stake. Greenleaf Tru has 22,849 shares. U S Glob Investors Inc has 5,540 shares. 1.18M are held by Asset Management One Communication Limited. Trust Comm Of Virginia Va holds 77,159 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.28% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.26% or 6.94M shares. Palisade Cap Llc Nj has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Callahan Advsrs Ltd reported 8,063 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 59 shares. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).