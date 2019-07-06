As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Rose, Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowered Stake by $311,049; Staley Capital Advisers Maintains Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 20.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 2,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 10,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 449,910 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 5,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,552 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 11,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Llc owns 4,240 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 195,576 shares. Coastline owns 21,758 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22.50 million shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp accumulated 2.05M shares or 4.7% of the stock. Cetera Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 9,821 shares in its portfolio. Company Of Virginia Va holds 2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 60,523 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 6,104 shares. Tealwood Asset Management owns 8,333 shares. The Florida-based Sabal Tru Communication has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.06% or 3,071 shares. Franklin Resource Inc owns 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.63M shares. The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Plancorp Llc has invested 0.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 15,348 shares to 852,445 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. Qvc Group by 107,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs BD’s ChloraPrep antiseptic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 14,693 shares to 39,765 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 87,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability accumulated 34,860 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Manhattan stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Limited Company accumulated 27,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Investments holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 403,472 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo accumulated 0.03% or 15,029 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability holds 21,395 shares. Mairs & Pwr reported 4,288 shares stake. Atlas Browninc holds 6,439 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 17,023 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley. Aspen Invest Inc holds 0.27% or 6,640 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hayek Kallen Mngmt invested in 49,035 shares or 1.83% of the stock. 302,237 are owned by Huntington Bankshares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 111,920 shares stake. At Savings Bank has 12,905 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.