As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Rose, Archon Partners Has Cut by $2.76 Million Its Stake; Northstar Asset Management Boosted Its J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $888,800

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 215.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 8,800 shares as the company's stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,881 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 4,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 6.49M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.26 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Shares for $1.40 million were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.22M were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 3,966 shares to 13,441 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,949 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).