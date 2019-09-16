As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Kanawha Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; As Iron Mountain (IRM) Market Value Declined, Fernwood Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 24,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,349 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 62,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 6.72M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.45. About 715,046 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22 million and $182.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (NYSE:TPL) by 923 shares to 5,602 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.53M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alps Advisors Inc holds 21,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs invested in 41,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Management Corp stated it has 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). First Manhattan holds 0% or 195 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.07% or 416,101 shares. Nordea Inv holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 13,417 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 592,006 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corp owns 86,655 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Management has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Caxton Associates LP holds 0.04% or 11,531 shares. Cullinan Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 13,572 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc owns 13,372 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 933,664 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com accumulated 14,124 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 7,325 shares to 25,072 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Markets (VEA) by 17,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold MO shares while 464 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 2.46% less from 1.18 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 10,540 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com accumulated 0.13% or 31,631 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp Incorporated reported 5,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va reported 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Washington Trust Company invested in 9,272 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company has 4,835 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt invested in 6,644 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd owns 245,770 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Private Wealth Advsrs reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Conning invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Smith Salley And Associate has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,666 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 23,051 shares.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13B for 9.08 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.