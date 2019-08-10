As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined, Park Circle Co Lifted Its Holding by $1.14 Million; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Security National Trust Co Has Lifted by $325,480 Its Holding

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 13,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, up from 11,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.59 million were sold by Benioff Marc. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was sold by Roos John Victor. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $815,800 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. The insider Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03 million. $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1,313 shares. Qs Ltd Llc owns 20,194 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wafra Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 3.63M shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Moreover, Partner Inv Management LP has 1.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,243 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.89% or 22,625 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability has 0.26% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Telemark Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 50,000 shares. Sun Life Fin stated it has 1,309 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Finance Grp reported 23 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 943,253 shares. First Mercantile Commerce reported 0.06% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 600 are held by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 57.28M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 75,603 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advisors.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Lafayette Invs reported 0.19% stake. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt And Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,603 shares. Ruggie has invested 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,767 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt invested 1.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.6% or 1.30 million shares. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Freestone Holdings Limited Liability Corp has 61,312 shares. 6,190 are owned by Fincl Management Professionals. California-based First Wilshire Securities Management has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,361 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 4,688 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Inc holds 1.57M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.