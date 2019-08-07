As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined, Holder Raymond James Trust Trimmed Holding; Iamgold (IAG) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Increased Stake

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 111,920 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 117,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.61 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 192,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 3.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 6.81M shares traded or 9.02% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP IMG.TO – MAINTAIN FULL-YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 2.58M shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs invested in 0.03% or 1,061 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc holds 0.66% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 29,226 shares. Greenleaf invested in 22,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mngmt invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 6.94 million shares. Westwood Holding Inc accumulated 0% or 4,950 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 3,583 shares in its portfolio. Iridian Asset Limited Co Ct holds 0.01% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Com owns 27,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated reported 1.57M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Cambridge Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,641 shares. Moreover, Savant Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,888 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 30,748 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verity & Verity Ltd Company owns 66,181 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.