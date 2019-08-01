As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined, Holder Financial Counselors Has Lowered Its Stake; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Trimmed Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding by $5.47 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 50,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 94,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22 million, down from 144,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $101.77. About 438,489 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 61.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 61,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 38,188 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 100,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 11.52M shares traded or 57.28% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,300 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 17,788 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The reported 29,150 shares. Penn owns 117,565 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bancshares Trust has 192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 2,109 were accumulated by Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). American State Bank invested in 1.25% or 36,376 shares. Private Mngmt Grp reported 238,063 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) stated it has 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings. James Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Park West Asset Management Limited Liability holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.44M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 44,058 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company reported 3,130 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.44 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,400 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.39% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mcgowan Grp Asset Management invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 26,814 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% stake. Moreover, Strategic Advisors has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 16,704 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 6.18 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 53,980 shares. Biondo Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 62,344 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 0.92% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Taurus Asset Management Llc stated it has 121,285 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 2.72M shares. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ingalls And Snyder Llc stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).