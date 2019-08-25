As Altria Group (MO) Valuation Declined, American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $7.96 Million; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $989,440

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 139,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 144,500 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.30 million, down from 284,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51M shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 258,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 1.15M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS GETS DEPT. OF VETERANS IT ORDER W/ POTENTIAL VALUE $472M; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 417,752 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Com holds 165 shares. Pension Serv accumulated 0% or 5,776 shares. Amp Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 109,171 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tortoise Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 44,461 shares. California Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 1.02M shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 168,344 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Co reported 5,708 shares. Shell Asset invested in 9,399 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ameritas Inv Prtn accumulated 42,768 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 1,209 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 672 shares to 17,363 shares, valued at $30.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First United Bancshares has 0.18% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,173 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 27,736 shares in its portfolio. Colony Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 347,017 shares. Bath Savings Co accumulated 0.09% or 7,720 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 13.90 million shares. White Pine Investment Com reported 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.02% or 22,849 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co owns 1.03M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 35,000 shares. Private Wealth Advsr has 40,551 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc stated it has 34,860 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Incorporated has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 245,947 are held by Mutual Of America Ltd Llc.