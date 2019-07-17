As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose, Cortland Associates Has Cut by $796,632 Its Position; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Upped as Market Value Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 64.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 2,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,749 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774,000, up from 4,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $111.75. About 565,611 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc analyzed 13,976 shares as the company's stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 33,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $91.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 1.89 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04 billion for 11.26 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5. A WILHELMSEN A S had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74 million.