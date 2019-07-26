As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose, Botty Investors Increased Its Stake by $2.85 Million; Gagnon Securities Holding in Ellie Mae (ELLI) Cut by $387,786 as Valuation Were Volatile

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.96. About 3.50 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 3,957 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,840 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, down from 116,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Named to HousingWire’s HW Tech100 for Fifth Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program; 22/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of ‘20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,704 were accumulated by Strategic Advisors. 36,428 were accumulated by Gulf International Commercial Bank (Uk). Burney Company accumulated 0.09% or 24,365 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 108,515 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.45% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tru Of Vermont reported 51,109 shares. Utd Asset Strategies owns 19,803 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security National Comm has 0.7% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Illinois-based Front Barnett Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cibc World Markets has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,262 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.70 million activity.

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,759 shares to 67,545 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 145,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU).

