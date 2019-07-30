As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Rose, Archon Partners Has Decreased Holding; Matthews International Capital Management Holds Stake in Sina (SINA)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 35.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 199,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, up from 146,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 378,651 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 41.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Signal: Masked gunmen kidnap an employee from Eben Sina Hospital in Al-Rashidiya; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 37.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 48,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,910 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 128,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 5.88 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Cap invested in 12,714 shares. Glob Endowment Lp reported 0.05% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has 30,350 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kistler invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Dakota Wealth Management invested in 45,916 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Glenview Retail Bank Trust Dept reported 10,009 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Management Inc holds 0.11% or 11,748 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Creative Planning owns 510,202 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Provise Mngmt Group Ltd reported 3,703 shares stake. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 27,830 shares. 308 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. Everett Harris & Ca has 7,778 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corp reported 362,169 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 34,377 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Charles Schwab Investment has 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 74,932 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Ptnrs has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.04% or 7,445 shares. 4,901 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. American Int Group Incorporated Inc reported 965 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Pictet Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 731,048 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 175 shares. Fosun stated it has 1.97 million shares or 7.4% of all its holdings. Thomas White Ltd invested 0.34% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Andra Ap stated it has 80,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 13,600 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Pete & Chem Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 78,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,400 shares, and cut its stake in Fanhua Inc.

