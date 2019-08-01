As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Synovus Financial Has Cut by $535,914 Its Position; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Share Value Declined While Highline Capital Management Lowered Holding

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 9,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 239,838 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76M, down from 249,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.07. About 11.52M shares traded or 57.28% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 43.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 734,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 936,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.08M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 1.48 million shares traded or 230.82% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WR GRACE 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace Says William Dockman to Assume the Role of Interim CFO; 14/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – FOLLOWING BLASER’S RESIGNATION, WILLIAM DOCKMAN WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CFO; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 311,723 shares to 436,000 shares, valued at $51.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 151,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Nayara Energy Limited – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces Departure of CFO and Appointment of Interim CFO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Announces 2019 FCC Catalysts Pricing Actions NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Grace to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Elects Bill Dockman as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Group Inc reported 7,615 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt accumulated 102,063 shares. Prudential Public Lc holds 0% or 3,834 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 24,680 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deprince Race Zollo has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Prudential Financial has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 7,402 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested in 4,591 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 8,099 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 56,768 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Serv holds 8,332 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 329,025 shares. Clark Cap Management Group Inc Inc owns 193,497 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 14.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 9 Biggest Tobacco Stocks – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Stock Purchase July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: First Rate Cut Since The Financial Crisis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Synovus Financial Corp, which manages about $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,229 shares to 5,524 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 16,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 992,208 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 445,350 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 37,267 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs stated it has 919,845 shares. 8,000 are held by New Jersey Better Educational Savings. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.11% or 335,432 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,475 shares. Cognios Cap Lc holds 44,128 shares. Monroe Retail Bank And Tru Mi has 0.38% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 20,736 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 0.49% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 45,488 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bangor Bancshares holds 0.16% or 15,122 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71,358 shares. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 2.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa accumulated 2.74% or 30,748 shares.