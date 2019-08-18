As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Whittier Trust Co Has Cut Its Stake by $858,819; Chevron (CVX) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Increased Stake

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 15,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 136,807 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 151,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO)

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 65.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 58,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 147,471 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.17M, up from 89,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 5,937 shares to 393,046 shares, valued at $61.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc Com (NYSE:AIZ) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,582 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com New (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 7,532 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 2.08M shares. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 2.74% or 30,748 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Invsts holds 220,603 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Street Corp holds 72.06 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Partners invested in 0.14% or 7,639 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 3,680 shares. Cullen Cap Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 809,785 shares. Aviance Cap Lc accumulated 44 shares. Wade G W & Inc reported 6,823 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dana Inv invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Koshinski Asset Inc owns 28,006 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,275 shares to 82,933 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 74,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,645 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.