As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Holding by $7.11 Million; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Value Declined, Rr Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04M market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 36,943 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 124,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 142,440 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, down from 267,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,000 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Management Inc. Element Capital Management Limited Liability has 74,411 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Excalibur Management has 12,236 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 1.56% or 1.19 million shares. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0.01% or 8,816 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 6,907 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Growth Management Lp holds 405,000 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru holds 16,249 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs has invested 1.42% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Fin In invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oakbrook Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 111,236 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank Trust has 0.13% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,227 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 15,012 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 2.91M were accumulated by First Advsrs L P.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American National Insurance Co (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 9,550 shares to 11.28 million shares, valued at $1.39 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

