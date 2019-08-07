As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed by $364,857 Its Stake; Platinum Investment Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 25,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $133.44. About 14.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tech firms to pledge not to assist governments in cyberattacks – NYT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 3.41M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Altria Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MO) 20% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Incorporated has 105,503 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Old National Comml Bank In holds 42,158 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.16% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1,023 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 29,272 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 300 are owned by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc. Verity Verity Limited Co reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Saratoga Rech & Invest Mngmt accumulated 5,300 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 302,237 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.72M shares. Appleton Partners Ma holds 0.05% or 7,125 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 0.33% stake. Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 0.11% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 57,473 shares to 162,563 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 549,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.56M shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/07/2019: MTCH, PERI, CYBR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Microsoft Poached Amazonâ€™s Top Twitch Star – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jasper Ridge Lp has invested 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 56,112 are owned by First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Ser. Augustine Asset Management Inc reported 93,412 shares. Marco Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 92,897 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Page Arthur B accumulated 3.71% or 37,680 shares. Navellier Associates holds 15,209 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acr Alpine Llc reported 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithfield has invested 0.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capstone Advsrs accumulated 6,662 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 4.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 162,124 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel has 0.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vigilant Capital Mngmt, Maine-based fund reported 134,561 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 63,583 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 5.76M shares.