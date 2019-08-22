As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Raymond James Trust Decreased Position by $339,264; Summit Asset Management Lifted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $793,834

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 6.76M shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 111,920 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, down from 117,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 2.56M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,489 shares to 38,233 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,448 activity.

