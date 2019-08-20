As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Park Circle Co Increased by $1.14 Million Its Stake; Air Lease (AL) Shareholder Southport Management Cut Its Position by $343.49 Million

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 4.63M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Southport Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 20,343 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698.78M, down from 30,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 296,267 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service; 05/04/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Activity Update for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $70,448 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Boston Prtn has 1.54 million shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 0.03% or 2,134 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial has invested 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Washington-based Freestone Capital Holdings Lc has invested 0.21% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 538,266 are held by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company. Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated holds 0.13% or 5,777 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,508 shares. Bank Of Stockton holds 3,850 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Spears Abacus Advsrs stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Shufro Rose Communications Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.34% or 2.26 million shares. Moreover, Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 14,856 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Altria Can Still Overcome Muted Expectations in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Altria At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Southport Management Llc, which manages about $21.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 25,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Capital Mgmt holds 83,400 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Osterweis Capital Mngmt has 757,918 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Denali reported 82,000 shares. Permanens Lp reported 750 shares. Utah Retirement holds 18,318 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 233,800 shares. Petrus Trust Commerce Lta, Texas-based fund reported 9,286 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability accumulated 7,734 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 826,807 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.02% or 45,996 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 126 shares. Kwmg Llc invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).