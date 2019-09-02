As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Cut Its Stake by $701,100; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Lifted Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 25,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.28M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 1.32 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 51.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 11,800 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $678,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99M shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & accumulated 130,141 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lincoln Corporation owns 23,816 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 41,043 shares. Amer Asset Incorporated stated it has 15,262 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Partners Lc has 61,701 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Com has 3,685 shares. 10,472 are owned by Montag A Inc. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.19% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 10,878 shares. Arvest Natl Bank Division invested in 0.02% or 6,200 shares. Staley Capital Advisers invested in 0.06% or 14,647 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mackenzie Financial holds 0.2% or 1.45M shares. 4,060 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Management Lc. Investec Asset Mgmt North America reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Verity Verity Ltd has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 3,998 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.2% or 1.48 million shares. Gam Ag holds 0.38% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) or 72,183 shares. Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 206,957 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 200 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,409 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 312,737 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp has 1.28% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1.35 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com reported 36,371 shares. 3,535 are held by Fairfield Bush And Company. Norinchukin Natl Bank The owns 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 66,149 shares. Financial has invested 0.18% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Signaturefd Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,935 shares. 13,623 were reported by Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership. Beaumont Finance Ptnrs Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,283 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold In by 841,630 shares to 9.86 million shares, valued at $50.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 101,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).